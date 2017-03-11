This week’s top stories: iPhone 8 news, iOS 10.3 beta 5, CIA exploits, CarPlay, Apple Watch & more

In this week’s top stories: More iPhone 8 news, iOS 10.3 beta 5, CIA exploits in the latest Wikileaks dump, the best aftermarket CarPlay options and much more.
We kick things off this week with the release of iOS 10.3 beta 5 for iPhone and iPad. Apple starts rolling out watchOS 3.2 beta 5 for Apple Watch and macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta 5 for Mac. The latest iPhone 8 rumors arrive including more hints that the lineup will include a 5.8-inch OLED display and two smaller LCD models. And one report claims this year’s flagship iPhone could be called the ‘iPhone Edition’.
Zac gives you the rundown on the best aftermarket head units with Apple CarPlay for iPhone. Sonos unveils Playbase, its new $699 TV and music speaker. Apple starts cracking down on developers who use SDKs like Rollout to update apps without App Store approval. And Jeff takes a look at the Beastgrip Pro camera rig for iPhone in this week’s top video.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone | iPad |
- This could be our best look yet at what to expect from the iPhone 8 [Gallery]
- Apple releases iOS 10.3 beta 5 for iPhone and iPad
- Report: 3D sensor production ramp suggests iPhone 8 to launch later than September
- Expected iPhone 8 ‘super cycle’ prompts Citi to upgrade Apple target price
- iOS 11 concept video shows how Apple could do dark mode, group FaceTime, iPhone split screen, more
- How to charge your iPhone faster
- Rumor: iPad event speculated to be April 4th at Steve Jobs Theater on new Apple Park campus
- Apple again said to be releasing iPhone 8 w/ 5.8-inch OLED display & two smaller LCD models this year
- Report: This year’s flagship iPhone may be called the ‘iPhone Edition,’ launch well after announcement CIA has hacking unit devoted to iOS malware; has lost control of most of it – Wikileaks [U]
- Apple engineers working to address remaining CIA exploits, but two factors hampering efforts [U]
Accessories |
- Best aftermarket head units with Apple CarPlay for iPhone
- Comment: Sleep tracking with Apple Watch is still an unsolved problem
- Sonos unveils Playbase, its new $699 TV and music speaker
- Honda Civic Type R finally coming to U.S. – with CarPlay support as standard
- Apple releases watchOS 3.2 beta 5 for Apple Watch
Mac |
- Apple starts selling 2016 MacBook Pro without Touch Bar via its online refurbished store
- Apple rolling out macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta 5 for Mac
- New LG 5K UltraFine Display models work properly near wireless access points including routers
- Report highlights growth for Apple devices in enterprise: 91% now using Mac, 99% iPhone & iPad
Apps |
- Apple cracking down on developers who use SDKs like Rollout to update apps without App Store approval
- Plex Cloud exits beta, lets you instantly create a media server using Dropbox and other storage services
- PSA: Signal, WhatsApp, iMessage and others not compromised by CIA hacking tools
This week’s top videos |
- Improving iPhone videography with the Beastgrip Pro camera rig [Video]
- Latest drone footage offers clearest look yet at Apple Park ahead of next month’s opening [Video]
- Conan pokes fun at congressman’s iPhone/healthcare argument with mock ‘Apple Healthcare’ ad [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #110 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the new iPhone ‘Edition’ rumor and other possible names, the latest LG UltraFine 5K Display update, iOS app caching problems and possible fixes, Apple Watch charging time and sleep tracking, and much more.
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes