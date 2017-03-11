This week’s top stories: iPhone 8 news, iOS 10.3 beta 5, CIA exploits, CarPlay, Apple Watch & more

In this week’s top stories: More iPhone 8 news, iOS 10.3 beta 5, CIA exploits in the latest Wikileaks dump, the best aftermarket CarPlay options and much more.

We kick things off this week with the release of iOS 10.3 beta 5 for iPhone and iPad. Apple starts rolling out watchOS 3.2 beta 5 for Apple Watch and macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta 5 for Mac. The latest iPhone 8 rumors arrive including more hints that the lineup will include a 5.8-inch OLED display and two smaller LCD models. And one report claims this year’s flagship iPhone could be called the ‘iPhone Edition’.

Zac gives you the rundown on the best aftermarket head units with Apple CarPlay for iPhone. Sonos unveils Playbase, its new $699 TV and music speaker. Apple starts cracking down on developers who use SDKs like Rollout to update apps without App Store approval. And Jeff takes a look at the Beastgrip Pro camera rig for iPhone in this week’s top video.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the new iPhone ‘Edition’ rumor and other possible names, the latest LG UltraFine 5K Display update, iOS app caching problems and possible fixes, Apple Watch charging time and sleep tracking, and much more.

Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes