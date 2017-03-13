Apple now tracks and promotes all available and upcoming HomeKit accessories and packages

Apple has overhauled its list of compatible HomeKit accessories with a major update this month. Apple now details accessories by category rather than brand and provides a much more comprehensive list with external links and availability status.

You can find the newly updated site at apple.com/ios/home/accessories/ where Apple lists each supported HomeKit category so far: lights, switches, outlets, thermostats, windows, fans, air conditioners, sensors, security, locks, cameras, doorbells, garage doors, bridges, and ranger extenders.

The revised site looks less like a traditional support document and more like a real directory for discovering compatible HomeKit accessories. Apple’s online store has its own HomeKit section, but not all HomeKit products are sold by Apple.

That means this directory is much more comprehensive and includes several products that are coming soon or already announced to work with HomeKit even if they’re not available for purchase yet.

The updated accessory directory joins Apple’s updated HomeKit explainer page that now includes a useful video for showing how Siri, automation, and iOS 10’s Home app all work.

In addition to HomeKit accessories listed, Apple also details new home builders that offer HomeKit accessory packages for home buyers. These currently include Brookfield Homes, KB Home, Lennar, and R&F. Last week we highlighted WeberHaus as the first to offer this type of package in the EU as well.

Apple CEO Tim Cook promoted HomeKit during the company’s most recent earnings call as well which we detailed in-depth here. For our own guide to new HomeKit accessories coming this year, read our roundup and stay tuned to our HomeKit guide for hands-on reviews and news.