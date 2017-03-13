Apple’s best ‘Real problems… answered’ iPad Pro ads aren’t even made for TV

Apple recently kicked off a new iPad Pro ad campaign that highlights problems real people have with PCs and how iPads can be better solutions.

So far Apple has shared seven installments in its ‘Real problems… answered’ series, but there are at least two more ads in the wild that haven’t been published on YouTube.

These ads follow the same format based on actual tweets from real people and target so-called Windows PC ‘switchers’ Apple wants to reach with the iPad Pro.

The style does vary a bit, however, with more eye-catching activity and less verbal messaging with voiceovers. They’re also formatted for Facebook and Instagram feeds rather traditional video formats for TVs.

Both are live on Facebook’s mobile app as in-line ads, and there may be more in the series we haven’t seen yet.

The first one highlights the iPad’s light form factor compared to heavy PC notebooks:

The second one is a bit more blunt:

Personally, I prefer the style of Apple’s web ads for social media to the more involved TV ads previously shared. The tile just totally collapsing and the table cloth being sucked inward is visually neat, although the formatting feels less like the classic “Get a Mac” ad campaign. They’re still more fun to me in comparison.

What do you think? Let us know if you find more of these in the wild and we’ll add.