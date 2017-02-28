Apple’s new iPad Pro ad campaign continues with Apple Pencil push

Earlier this month Apple kicked off a new whimsical iPad Pro advertising campaign based on real tweets complaining about PC problems that iPads can solve. Now Apple is out with the latest addition highlighting Apple Pencil.

The new ad spot highlights how users can rely on the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to easily sign and send off PDF files with handwritten signatures to avoid printing completely. Of course iPhones and iPads can print with AirPrint compatible printers as well, but that’s not quite the direction of this ad spot.

Apple’s previous ads focus on various iPad Pro features including lack of PC viruses, built-in LTE as a Wi-Fi alternative, and Microsoft Office apps on iOS.

You can see the latest ad in the campaign below: