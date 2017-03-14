Apple Music at SXSW: Live Beats 1 interviews, performances by The Chainsmokers, Vince Staples & more

While not as extensive as some of its past efforts have been, Apple is once again at this year’s South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas. This year, Apple Music has set up shop to host variety of performances, interviews, and more to attendees.

This year, Apple Music is hosting daily interviews and concerts at 612 W 4th Street, the location of the now-defunct La Zona Rosa club. In most instances, the interviews are being broadcast live on Beats 1, though the concerts appear to be limited to those in attendance.

Last night, Apple hosted Spoon, as well as Marian Hill for a small concert. Hill’s song “Down” became a smash hit after it was featured in an AirPods commercial last month. Tonight, Apple is hosting hip-hop Vince Staples, while tomorrow night will see the performance of DJ duo The Chainsmokers. Finally, Apple Music will host three acts on the Thursday night: Austin Millz, Brittany Sky, and Southside.

As for who gets to attend these shows, the official SXSW schedule indicates that only those with “SXSW Badges & Artist Wristbands” are able to get in the door, meaning it’s a pretty restricted event. Apple Music has, however, been documenting its week at SXSW on Snapchat, sharing clips from interviews and performances that have already taken place. The company has also been sharing content on Twitter using the hashtag “#AppleMusicWest4th” with each tweet.

This year’s efforts are relatively small compared to the iTunes Festival that was held at SXSW in 2014. That event marked the first and only time the iTunes Festival (now known as the Apple Music Festival) had come to the United States. It featured performances by acts such as Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Pitbull, and ZEDD.

This year, Apple Music and Beats 1 head Zane Lowe is a keynote speaker at SXSW, taking the stage on Thursday at 11AM. Lowe will likely discuss the music industry as a whole, hopefully offering up some behind-the-scenes info on Apple Music and Beats 1.

In the meantime, view some images and clips from Apple Music’s SXSW headquarters below. If you happen to attend any Apple Music event at SXSW, be sure to let us know down in the comments and share pictures.

.@MarianHillMusic kicked off night one with a stellar performance at #AppleMusicWest4th. pic.twitter.com/1S4edEJavE — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) March 14, 2017