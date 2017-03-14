tvOS 10.2 beta 6 rolling out for Apple TV

Apple is rolling out the sixth tvOS 10.2 beta for developer testing on Apple TV. tvOS 10.2 focuses on “new features, bug fixes, and improvements in the OS and SDK” according to developer release notes.

Specifically, tvOS 10.2 beta includes these changes:

Accelerated Scrolling support for UIKit and TVMLKit apps

Device Enrollment Program support

Expanded Mobile Device Management support

Support for the VideoToolbox framework

While tvOS 10.2 doesn’t include any flashy new features, Apple has been steadily improving the platform with new video features including the new TV app and Single Sign-on.

Here’s how Apple describes the TV app that was introduced in December:

Watching TV has quickly become all about apps. And now, with the new TV app, you have one place to access shows and movies from multiple video apps — in one unified experience. The TV app lets you see all the movies and shows you’re watching. Find upcoming episodes. Get recommendations for new things to watch. See your entire iTunes video collection. You can even start watching a movie or show directly from the TV app. All without switching between individual apps.

Single Sign-on is a separate feature introduced in December that lets users easily authenticate with a supported TV provider once, then access paid video apps that support the feature.

tvOS 10.2 beta is only available for registered developers. Public beta versions of iOS and macOS are available, but tvOS and watchOS betas are only available through Apple’s developer program.