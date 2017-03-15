Popular email app Spark updated with labels, better folder management, and smart search

Spark, Readdle’s free email app for macOS, has been updated today to version 1.2 with new features that should help out compulsive inbox organizers. The update introduces labels, improved folder management, and a smarter search functionality, helping round out the app’s overall productivity.

The most obvious change today’s update brings to Spark is the revamped folder management structure. As someone who has a ton of folders with a mix of configurations, having granular control has been a breath of fresh air. The update allows you configure folder colors, organize favorites, or just look at recents.

Taking it one step further, Spark now has Smart Folders that can be configured using natural language. Simply type into the search box a set of criteria (“Emails from Alex with PDF files”) and you can instantly create a smart folder out of it. Thanks to the improved Smart Search in today’s update, you could even search for that, but then create a new Smart Folder for emails from both Alex and Susanne.

What’s New in Spark 1.2: • Introducing Labels. We know how powerful labels can be while managing a busy/shared inbox. We believe that we’ve finally found the best solution; so, if you’re using labels in your workflow, please go to Preferences > enable ‘Show Labels in list.’ • Reinvented Folder Management to put your inbox in order. You can choose which folders are displayed on the sidebar and reorder folders with drag and drop. • Extensive Folder management options: Color Tags, Recents, Favorites and Smart Folders with natural language filters (i.e. “Emails from Alex with PDF files”). • Added Email counter badge for Folders. This feature will be especially useful if you’re using mail rules to sort your emails. Now you can see how many unread emails you have in each folder. To enable this feature, go to Preferences > Message count for other folders > New Emails/All Emails. • Improved Smart Search. You can use “or” and “and” to get results from several emails or several folders at the same time (e.g. just type “from a.dumbledore@hogwarts.edu or m.mcgonagall@hogwarts.edu’). • Draft emails can be saved manually now

Spark 1.2 is available for free in the Mac App Store. Spark is also available on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch for free on the App Store.