iLuv ‘Rainbow8’ multi-color smart home bulbs available now, first standalone WiFi HomeKit lights with no hub required

iLuv has just announced its new Rainbow8 light bulbs, a new HomeKit offering in the muticolor light space. Available to buy now ($49.99), these are the first WiFi HomeKit bulbs that do not require a separate hub to use. This means you can add some smart home features to your house just by replacing an existing ceiling lightbulb with the Rainbow8.

With HomeKit integration, the Rainbow8 multicolor lights can be controlled using the Home app on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch as well as Control Center. You can also use voice commands to change the hue or adjust the brightness, using Siri …

The Rainbow8 lights tout the same 800 lumen brightness as leading HomeKit products like the Philips Hue bulbs. However, iLuv sets itself apart by offering these bulbs as standalone items; they communicate with HomeKit directly and do not require a hub.

This makes them a great option for newcomers to HomeKit who want to dabble in home automation without having to worry about plugging in boxes or buying equipment they may not end up using. WiFi HomeKit accessories also tend to be more reliable and faster to respond than Bluetooth-based accessories, which is a nice bonus point for the Rainbow8 bulbs as most hub-less HomeKit accessories we see use Bluetooth to communicate.

If you buy these and later decide you want to invest into the Philips Hue or Lutron Caseta ecosystems, for example, the beauty of HomeKit is that everything will integrate together nicely. One of the big selling points of HomeKit is that it is designed to work well with homes that have accessories from many different manufacturers.

Via HomeKit, users can set up the Rainbow8 bulb with the iOS 10 Home app and get started with smart home automation in a matter of minutes. You can ask Siri to turn the lights on or off, adjust brightness and change the displayed color from red to blue to yellow. With HomeKit automation, you can set up more complex behaviors like location triggers to turn on the lights automatically when you arrive home — or turn off automatically at certain times of the day.

The Rainbow8 Multicolor Smart LED Light Bulb are rated with a lifespan of more than 20,000 hours and can display more than 16 million colors. iLuv says it is brighter yet more energy efficient than a regular 60 watt equivalent light bulb.

You can buy the hub-less Rainbow 8 HomeKit bulbs now, retailing for $49.99. Find out more details on the iLuv website.