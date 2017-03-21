Amazon Music for iOS updated with support for CarPlay

- Mar. 21st 2017 5:29 pm PT

Amazon
In addition to the Kindle app update that rolled out earlier today, Amazon today has also updated its Music app on iOS with a notable feature: CarPlay support. The update bumps the app to version 6.4 and is available now on the App Store.

With CarPlay support, users can now access Amazon Music directly from the CarPlay home screen. From there, users can choose music and playlists to listen to.

As you can see in the screenshot above (via Engadget), the interface for the Amazon Music app on iOS is similar to that of most other music apps that are available on CarPlay, including Apple’s own Music app.

In addition to CarPlay support, this update also improves reliability for offline recommendation downloads.

The full change log is below:

  • Enjoy Amazon Music in your car with Apple CarPlay
  • Improved reliability for offline recommendation downloads
Amazon Music is available from the App Store now.

