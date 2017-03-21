Apple announcements video recap: Red iPhone 7, $329 iPad, Nike bands, and more

In this video walkthrough we highlight the most pertinent announcements made by Apple earlier today. Included is an overview of the (Red) iPhone 7, the $329 entry-level 9.7-inch iPad, Nike Bands, new iPhone cases, and more.

Because an official event was not held, it can be difficult to process and remember all of the items announced today. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a list of items in our video walkthrough. If you prefer a written synopsis of all of today’s ongoings, be sure to have a look at Zac’s thorough written overview.

The two biggest products announced today, the (Red) iPhone 7 and the new entry level iPad Air, headline the video. We also discuss some of the changes that have occurred in the iPad lineup, and discuss new Apple Watch bands and configuration options.

Video walkthrough

