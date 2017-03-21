Kindle iOS app adds ‘Send to Kindle’ feature to save articles from Safari

The Kindle iOS app receives an update today that brings a new “Send to Kindle” feature, allowing users to save content from Safari directly to their Kindle library for reading later:

Send to Kindle – Now you can save documents and web pages to your Kindle library. Tap the share button in Safari and add Kindle as a destination. Web pages are converted to Kindle format so you can adjust the text, font and page color, and read on any Kindle app or device.

In addition, the update brings support for ComiXology’s Guided View, which Amazon notes in its release notes offers a ‘breakthrough cinematic and immersive reading mode” specifically for comics.

You’ll also find the usual bug fixes and performance improvements in version 5.9 of the Kindle app available for iPhone and iPad on the App Store now.