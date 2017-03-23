Twitter gauging interest in potential subscription tier w/ deeper analytic information, more

Twitter is reportedly mulling the possibility of offering a premium version of Tweetdeck. According to a report from Reuters, Twitter recently started surveying users regarding the possibility of collecting subscription fees from users in exchange for additional features and analytics.

Twitter told Reuters that it has only recently started asking users about the idea. The company said that it regularly conducts surveys to gather feedback about their products. In this specific case, the company stated that it is conducting the survey “to assess the interest in a new, more enhanced version of Tweetdeck.”

“We regularly conduct user research to gather feedback about people’s Twitter experience and to better inform our product investment decisions, and we’re exploring several ways to make Tweetdeck even more valuable for professionals.”

According to an additional report from The Verge, Twitter has yet to start work on developing the subscription service and that it is simply gauging interest on such a feature.

Tweetdeck is generally targeted at Twitter’s power users as opposed to normal users who generally use apps like Twitter for iOS. Currently, there is no Tweetdeck app for iOS and it’s unclear if the launch a subscription service would coincide with the launch of an iOS.

Here is the text Twitter is presenting users when asking about a subscription:

Twitter is considering offering an advanced TweetDeck experience, with more powerful tools to help marketers, journalists, professionals, and others in our community find out what is happening in the world quicker, to gain more insights, and see the broadest range of what people are saying on Twitter. Whether you use Twitter for work or just want to be more informed on the latest news, sports, entertainment, political viewpoints, and information in today’s world, this advanced TweetDeck experience will be designed to help you get even more out of Twitter. This premium tool set will provide valuable viewing, posting, and signaling tools like alerts, trends and activity analysis, advanced analytics, and composing and posting tools all in one customizable dashboard. It will be designed to make it easier than ever to keep up with multiple interests, grow your audience, and see even more great content and information in real-time. It would also offer extra features such as advanced audience insights & analytics, tools to monitor multiple timelines from multiple accounts and from multiple devices, including mobile, all in an ad-free experience.”

Reports of a Twitter subscription service come as the company continues to struggle with monetization and faces slowing ad income. It was reported last year that Twitter was planning “hundreds” of job cuts amid its struggles, while the company was also the subject of a multitude of acquisition rumors. It was rumored that Google, Apple, Disney, and Salesforce were all interested in acquiring Twitter at some point. Ultimately, nothing came to fruition regarding the rumors.

Would you pay a subscription fee for Twitter? What kind of added features would you expect? Let us know down in the comments.