How to enable T-Mobile’s new robocall protection to block scam calls on iPhone

As part of an industry-wide fight against robocalling, T-Mobile is introducing new technologies today to help consumers fight against phone call scams.

Using patent-pending technology, T-Mobile is rolling out features that will integrate directly into the Un-carrier’s network. No apps to download, no settings to configure, simply dial a number to enable the protection.

Starting with Scam ID, T-Mobile customers are automatically notified when an incoming call they are receiving is most likely a scam. If customers want to take that fight one-step further, they can even enable Scam Block. This feature will prevent scam calls being received entirely. T-Mobile does warn that Scam Block may inadvertently block calls it shouldn’t, but customers can disable Scam Block at any time.

Blocking robocalls on iOS became easier with iOS 10 as Apple opened the ability for developers to integrate with the device’s caller ID extension. Apps like Nomorobo and RoboKiller launched with in-app subscriptions that help automatically block spam callers. The fight against robocalls and spammers is one that both Apple and Google are actively enggaged in alongside the FCC.

Scam ID and Scam Block will begin rolling out to T-Mobile ONE customers first. Starting April 5th, T-Mobile ONE customers will automatically get Scam ID and postpaid customers will be able to manually enable it by dialing #ONI# (#664#). MetroPCS customers will receive the services later in April, and eventually all remaining T-Mobile customers as well.

To get more info on T-Mobile’s latest tools, head over the Un-carrier’s call protection page.