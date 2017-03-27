Apple details new App Store ratings and review responses on iOS 10.3 for developers

Following the release of iOS 10.3 earlier today, Apple has offered up more details on support for developers engaging with users in the Reviews section of the App Store. Apple had previously announced that developers would be able to reply to app reviews, but now the company has offered up more details.

In a post on its developer blog, Apple outlined two new features that come with the new StoreKit API available in iOS 10.3. First, the company says that the API allows customers to provide App Store ratings and reviews without leaving a developer’s app. This presumably will help increase the amount of customers who provide reviews and ratings:

In-App Ratings and Reviews The new StoreKit API available on iOS 10.3 makes it easy for customers to provide App Store ratings and reviews without leaving your app. Simply choose when you’d like to prompt the user, and the system takes care of the rest.

Apple also offered more details on support for developers replying to reviews. Apple says that when a developer replies to a review, the user will receive a notification that the developer has replied:

Responding to Customers You can now publicly respond to customer reviews of your app on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. When you respond, the customer is notified and has the option to update their feedback.

More information regarding the new ratings and reviews features on iOS can be found on Apple’s official developer website.