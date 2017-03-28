Apple now lists 20+ more carriers w/ Wi-Fi Calling and or VoLTE support following iOS 10.3

- Mar. 28th 2017 9:25 am PT

Apps & Updates iOS
Following the public release of iOS 10.3 yesterday, Apple has updated its list of wireless carrier support and features by country to note a number of carriers that now support Wi-Fi calling and or VoLTE functionality.

Wi-Fi Calling, which enables calling over Wi-Fi connections when cellular coverage is limited, and the wideband, higher-quality phone calls enabled with VoLTE, are now available in 20+ new countries and carriers (full list below).

Among the new additions is Verizon in the US, which we noted yesterday added Wi-Fi Calling for iCloud-connected devices with yesterday’s iOS 10.3 release.

Some limitations apply by device and region (VoLTE is available only on iPhone 6 or later, for example), and you’ll likely require a carrier settings update that your device will prompt you for before accessing the new features.

The full list of carriers that have added support for Wi-Fi calling and VoLTE is below.

Wi-Fi calling:

  • US: Verizon (Wi-Fi Calling on supported iCloud-connected devices)
  • UK: O2
  • Australia: Optus
  • Hong Kong: 1O1O and CSL
  • Thailand: AIS4, True Move4
  • Austria: A1
  • Belgium: Telenet
  • Greece: Cosmote
  • Norway: Telia
  • Poland: Orange, Play
  • Switzerland: Sunrise

VoLTE:

  • UK: O2
  • Cambodia: Smart4
  • Thailand: AIS4
  • Indonesia: Smartfren
  • Sri Lanka: Dialog4
  • Greece: Cosmote
  • Poland: Orange
  • Russia: MegaFon
  • Turkey: Turk Telekom
  • Peru: Movistar

You can learn more about enabling Wi-Fi calling and VoLTE on Apple’s website.

