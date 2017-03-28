Apple now lists 20+ more carriers w/ Wi-Fi Calling and or VoLTE support following iOS 10.3

Following the public release of iOS 10.3 yesterday, Apple has updated its list of wireless carrier support and features by country to note a number of carriers that now support Wi-Fi calling and or VoLTE functionality.

Wi-Fi Calling, which enables calling over Wi-Fi connections when cellular coverage is limited, and the wideband, higher-quality phone calls enabled with VoLTE, are now available in 20+ new countries and carriers (full list below).

Among the new additions is Verizon in the US, which we noted yesterday added Wi-Fi Calling for iCloud-connected devices with yesterday’s iOS 10.3 release.

Some limitations apply by device and region (VoLTE is available only on iPhone 6 or later, for example), and you’ll likely require a carrier settings update that your device will prompt you for before accessing the new features.

The full list of carriers that have added support for Wi-Fi calling and VoLTE is below.

Wi-Fi calling:

US: Verizon (Wi-Fi Calling on supported iCloud-connected devices)

O2 Australia: Optus

1O1O and CSL Thailand: AIS4, True Move4

A1 Belgium: Telenet

Cosmote Norway: Telia

Orange, Play Switzerland: Sunrise

VoLTE:

UK: O2

Smart4 Thailand: AIS4

Smartfren Sri Lanka: Dialog4

Cosmote Poland: Orange

MegaFon Turkey: Turk Telekom

You can learn more about enabling Wi-Fi calling and VoLTE on Apple’s website.