MLB․com At Bat app gains personalized team Home screen icons with iOS 10.3

- Mar. 28th 2017 11:46 am PT

MLB iOS 10.3
The official MLB At Bat app on iOS has introduced a new update today that allows users to change the app’s icon to their favorite team’s logo. The new feature comes as a part of a developer related change in iOS 10.3 allowing apps to request permission to change the app icons.

The MLB.com At Bat’s usage of the new iOS 10.3 feature is a welcome show of what’s possible with app icon changes. Being able to customize the app’s icon when desired can help create a more personalized feel to a user’s homescreen, especially when it comes to dedicated fans.

How to change MLB.com At Bat’s Home Screen Icon

  1. Download the MLB.com At Bat update from the iOS App Store
  2. Open the app and head to More → Settings → Set Home Screen Icon
  3. Select your favorite team from the list
  4. Tap ‘OK’ on prompt alerting you that you have changed the icon

The At Bat app update can be downloaded for free from the iOS App Store now.

Thanks Nathan!

