MLB․com At Bat app gains personalized team Home screen icons with iOS 10.3

The official MLB At Bat app on iOS has introduced a new update today that allows users to change the app’s icon to their favorite team’s logo. The new feature comes as a part of a developer related change in iOS 10.3 allowing apps to request permission to change the app icons.
The MLB.com At Bat’s usage of the new iOS 10.3 feature is a welcome show of what’s possible with app icon changes. Being able to customize the app’s icon when desired can help create a more personalized feel to a user’s homescreen, especially when it comes to dedicated fans.
How to change MLB.com At Bat’s Home Screen Icon
- Download the MLB.com At Bat update from the iOS App Store
- Open the app and head to More → Settings → Set Home Screen Icon
- Select your favorite team from the list
- Tap ‘OK’ on prompt alerting you that you have changed the icon
The At Bat app update can be downloaded for free from the iOS App Store now.