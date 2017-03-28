Native Instruments acquires music/remix streaming platform MetaPop, hires former Beatport CEO

As SoundCloud reportedly continues struggling and considers selling, one of the leaders in electronic music software and hardware just acquired a music and remix streaming platform called Metapop. It also hired former CEO of online electronic music store Beatport. That is notable for a few reasons.

First off, Native Instruments might not be a household name to the average Mac or iOS user, but it’s a trusted name to the people using their software to create the music. Its synth and audio production software has become a staple for electronic and hip-hop music producers and DJs. So the idea that it might create tools for artists to stream their work and monetize it is interesting to say the least.

Soundcloud, which has long been a home to DJs, indepdenent artists, remixes and other content that has traditionally had a hard time getting into the major streaming services like Apple Music, is struggling. Spotify is also seemingly attempting to tap into that world, most recently with an acquisition Sonalytic that many have speculated could allow it to better detect and pay for songs used in unofficial remix content. Apple too inked a deal with a company called Dubstep for unofficial single-track remixes, showing its ambition to bring over the not-so-mainstream content usually found on Soundcloud to Apple Music. And that’s exactly what Metapop does:

MetaPop sparked industry and media debate this month for transforming the complex world of monetizing unofficial remixes, revealing it had legalized more than 20,000 bootleg remixes and now boasts a catalog of 200,000 songs just one year after launch.

The company has a technology it calls Remix Finder that it claims “locates, tracks and monetizes unlicensed fan remixes on YouTube and SoundCloud.” It also has a community website with a marketplace, remix competitions, and charts.

To help, Native Instruments also hired the former CEO of Beatport, another online music platform that like Soundcloud existed primarily as a place for DJs, remixes, and independent artists to sell music direct to their listeners with a focus on electronic music.

While Apple Music and the other streaming services are attempting to make progress in getting access to remixes and other unofficial content, but still there hasn’t been a compelling alternative to Soundcloud for artists and especially independent artists and DJs. Apple Music’s Connect features aren’t cutting it and it’s clear Native Instruments sees an opportunity and thinks it can offer better tools for the artists it already has using its products.