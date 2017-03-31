Phil Schiller announces official opening of Apple’s App Accelerator in Bengaluru, India

Phil Schiller has announced the official opening of Apple’s iOS App Design and Development Accelerator in Bengaluru, India. The center is designed to provide free guidance, inspiration and one-on-one app reviews for local developers.

App Accelerator Bengaluru – now open for iOS developers https://t.co/476KO2dxg6 — Philip Schiller (@pschiller) March 31, 2017

The company first promised the center back in May of last year, the company explaining then why it had chosen the location …

Apple said that Bengaluru was the ‘home of India’s startup scene,’ with tens of thousands of iOS developers based in the city. Tim Cook has described India as ‘the next China,’ with massive growth potential for the company.

“India is home to one of the most vibrant and entrepreneurial iOS development communities in the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “With the opening of this new facility in Bengaluru, we’re giving developers access to tools which will help them create innovative apps for customers around the world.”

Although initially touted as an iOS development center, the company now says that it will cover all four of its platforms.

The new App Accelerator provides a unique opportunity to get inspired by learning about the latest advances in Apple platforms directly from Apple experts in Bengaluru, India. We’ll show you how to take advantage of the powerful capabilities in iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS—so you can create your most innovative apps yet.

It’s taken Apple some time to get the center up-and-running. It leased 40,000 square feet of office space back in the summer, but only officially opened the center today after a few weeks of pre-launch operations.