April Fools’ Day 2017: AirRings by Twelve South, T-Mobile ONEsie, Netflix Live, and more

As has become the case every April 1st in recent years, tech companies are blessing us today with their April Fools’ Day jokes. A variety of tech companies and accessory makers are embracing the holiday, offering up some new products, services, and more.

Read on for a full roundup of the “best” jokes of April Fools’ Day 2017….

Siri

Apple’s own Siri is taking part in the April Fools’ Day festivities. The virtual assistant has switched up some of her responses:

What are you doing today? Siri: Well, it’s April Fool’s Day. So I’ve been switching around all the doorknobs in the ninth dimension so all the mesospheric dufflepods get locked in. Don’t worry, it’s not as mean as it sounds. They can teleport. What are you doing today? Siri: Just bein’ a fool. A fool for your requests.

AirRings by Twelve South

Premium accessory maker Twelve South is today out with its latest accessory for Apple products, dubbed AirRings. The company says that these AirRings are meant to transform your AirPods into a stylish accessory, offering a variety of designs that range from simple to sexy. They can take you from the cubicle to the dance floor, without missing a beat:

Now you can rock your look while you rock out with our brand new AirRings. These trend setting accessories effortlessly transform your AirPods into earrings. Just slide AirRings onto the post of your AirPods and you’ve got the bling you want so you’ll never have to sacrifice style again. With a variety of designs, from simple to sexy, AirRings can take you from your cubicle to the dance floor without ever missing a beat.

iFixit

Repair site iFixit has today announced a new toolkit that it says is made for the smallest devices out there, including AirPods and Apple Watch. Coming in at $19.95, the Micro Tech Toolkit includes a variety of micro-sized tools, such as micro pliers, a micro opening tool, and more:

We know having the right tool for the job is essential—especially for wearable technology. When we first opened up the Apple Watch, our techs had to file a driver down to fit the tiniest Tri-point screw we’d ever seen. That’s why our engineers designed every tool in our Micro Tech Toolkit from the ground up—with tiny repairs in mind.

Hulu

As attention spans of users continue to decrease, Hulu has announced a new service called “Hu: TV Abbreviated,” This service cuts popular shows such as The Mindy Project down to just eight seconds, ensuring that users get the gist of the show without becoming distracted and missing anything.

Introducing Hu, the fastest way to watch your favorite shows. Micro content, massive scale.

Netflix

Not to be outdone by Hulu, Netflix is today out with an all new original content series called Netflix LIVE! This series aims to take some of life’s most exciting things and turn them into exhilarating television.

Toasters toasting. Grass growing. Fans blowing. With Netflix Live, you can experience life’s biggest thrills, right from the comfort of your couch.

T-Mobile

As part of its T-Mobile ONE program, the carrier has today unveiled ONEsie, a new wearable that makes it easy track your body’s progress. T-Mobile says that all wearables that have come before ONEsie are “utter crap.” The ONEsie allows you to live truly unlimited, tracking fitness, helping you breathe, and much more.

T-Mobile CEO and lead fashion designer John Legere had the following to say about the new T-Mobile ONEsie:

“T-Mobile ONEsie is a quantum leap forward for wearables, for wireless networks and for fashion. What I’m most excited about is combining my drive to disrupt the wireless industry AND my passion for magenta fashion. The result is easily the most innovative—and certainly the most comfortable—product in wearable technology today. Now anyone can slip into a T-Mobile ONEsie and go “all in” with truly unlimited coverage!”

Others

A variety of other tech companies have announced elaborate April Fools’ Day jokes, including Amazon, Lyft, and more. Additionally, as usual, Google is out in full force to celebrate April Fools’ day. Head over to 9to5Google for all of the details on those efforts.

Amazon Petlexa

USB-Speed of Light by Moshi

Lyft Mono Glove