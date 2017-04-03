Apple offers discounts on Beats headphones and Pill+ speaker

Apple has just discounted some Beats gear on its site. While not the lowest price we have tracked, the deals include some nice official price drops on Beats speakers and headphones.

The Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker is currently $199.95 in all three colors including the (PRODUCT)RED option ($30 off). Both Amazon and Best Buy are currently matching Apple’s price.

The same goes for the Beats EP On-Ear Headphones at $99.95 (Reg. $149) and the Beats Solo2 On-Ear Headphones Luxe Edition for $149.95 ($200). Both sets are available in all color options. Amazon is matching on the Solo2 Luxe model, but the EPs are a little harder to find. Best Buy doesn’t seem to have price matched just yet on the headphones.

Remember to keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the best deals on Apple products, headphones, home goods, games/apps and so much more.