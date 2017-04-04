Apple unveils new Dubai Mall retail store with unique art display ahead of grand opening

We recently heard that Apple is planning to open a new retail store at The Dubai Mall in the United Arab Emirates, and today Apple officially unveiled its plans for the new location. Apple retail SVP Angela Ahrendts shared the news:

We’re getting ready for our newest store in UAE by celebrating local artists and entrepreneurs. Excited for Apple Dubai Mall!

The new Apple Store location doesn’t have a grand opening date set yet as preparations are still ongoing…

Apple plans to announce the new store’s opening date soon, however, an Apple spokesperson tells local media.

The new Apple Store will be located in a very high traffic area with 92 million visitors reported in 2015. Apple Dubai Mall will span across two stories and be open seven days a week.

The new retail location will mark the third Apple Store in the UAE since late 2015 when Apple opened stores at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Apple is promoting the new location with the ‘Creativity. Connected.’ tagline and a unique art display ahead of the grand opening:

Back in the United States, we saw new renders and on-the-ground shots of Apple’s upcoming Chicago River retail location expected to open soon. Apple recently opened three more Apple Stores in March including a new Miami location.