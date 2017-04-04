Dropbox rolling out all-new user interface on the web

Dropbox today announced a redesigned interface on its website. The new interface makes it significantly easier for users to navigate throughout interface, preview files, and much more.

Dropbox announced the new interface in a post on its blog, explaining that there are four different aspects to the new interface. The first is that it means users will spend less time coordinating work and more time getting things done:

With simpler navigation, it’s easier to share files and Paper docs with others, leave feedback, and see what’s changed—without the back-and-forth over email. We’ve even customized the toolbar, presenting only the relevant next steps for what you’ve selected.

The new Dropbox.com also presents more information about a file at a glance. For instance, you can now browse virtually thanks to a new thumbnail view, as well as see who else is working on a shared folder and file.

The new dropbox.com lets you browse files visually with a thumbnail view, and see who else is collaborating with you on shared files and folders. And we’ve made search even smarter, providing results across your files and Dropbox Paper docs.

Next, Dropbox touts that the new interface makes it easy to focus on what you need to get done, with a specific focus on separating work and home files.

Whether you’re at the office or working from home, our new website is designed to help you focus on the task at hand. With clearer account separation, it’s easier to switch between your work and personal Dropbox accounts. And when you do, now you’ll only see search and notifications for the account you’re in.

Last but not least, Dropbox also says that the Admin Console has also been drastically redesigned, making it even easier for admins to manage their team:

With a cleaner, more streamlined design, the new admin console will simplify the way Dropbox Business admins manage their team. It’s coming soon in early access, so stay tuned.

You can head to Dropbox.com to see all of the changes for yourself.