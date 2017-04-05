Apple updates Safari Technology Preview to Release 27 with Web Inspector updates

Apple has just pushed out the 27th release of the Safari Technology Preview. The preview browser is specifically designed for developers to get an upcoming look at the new web technologies macOS and iOS will eventually receive. Today’s update comes with a few overall browser changes, and a lengthy list of Web Inspector updates.

As with all of the Safari Technology Preview releases, today’s update focuses on changes that directly impact developers and the work they do. For example, release 27 introduces “Reload Page from Origin” which allows developers to reload pages without using any of the cached data.

Developers interested in downloading the latest Safari Technology Preview can do so over at Apple’s Safari developer page. Developers already on the latest release can download the update from the Mac App Store.

The full release notes for Safari Technology Preview Release 27 can be seen below: