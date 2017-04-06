Honda unveils 2017 Civic Si Coupe and Sedan as latest with Apple’s CarPlay standard

Following announcements from Mitsubishi and Scania yesterday, Honda today unveiled the latest new vehicles that will come with Apple’s in-dash CarPlay system standard with a reveal of its new 2017 Civic Si Coupe and Sedan models.

For the CarPlay integration, the new models will include a 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen that also supports Android Auto. Every model will also come standard with a 450-watt, 10-speaker AM/FM/CD sound system with SiriusXM Radio, HD Radio and Pandora capability.

The new vehicles add to the list of those that support Apple’s CarPlay system following the latest announcements from Mitsubishi for its new 2018 Outlander Sport and from Scania with the Sweden-based truck maker confirming this week that it plans to be first to roll out the platform to heavy trucks.

Both new Civic Si models will become available next month starting somewhere in the mid-$20,000’s. Apple maintains a list of car makers and vehicle models that support CarPlay on its website.