Mac security utility Little Flocker has a new home following Jonathan Zdziarski’s move to Apple

It was a surprise to the Mac community when Apple hired security researcher Jonathan Zdziarski last month, and many wondered what might happen to his app Little Flocker. Now TechCrunch reports that the security utility for the Mac will have a new home…

Little Flocker is described as a “utility for keeping your personal data safe from malware, trojans, back doors, misbehaving applications, and other threats” to your Mac.

Now F-Secure, a 25-year-old cyber security firm, is adding Little Flocker to its portfolio. F-Secure announced the acquisition in a blog post:

F-Secure plans to enrich Little Flocker’s core technology with its security cloud, and implement it into Protection Service for Business, a security solution with centrally managed computer, mobile and server security with integrated patch management and mobile device management. The technology will later be available to consumer customers as part of F-Secure SAFE – a multi-device security offering. For tech savvy users, the company will continue to offer the tool as next-generation cyber security solution F-Secure XFENCE, which will be available via a free technology beta at https://campaigns.f-secure.com/xfence.

So Little Flocker will live on, albeit with a new name and new owner, while its creator Jonathan Zdziarski goes on to Apple to work on security in some capacity. Zdziarski shared publicly last month that he will be a part of the Security Engineering and Architecture team at Apple.