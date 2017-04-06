Potential specs for new pro iMac surface, 8K display & taller Mac mini rumored

Earlier this week Apple promised that new iMacs with pro configurations will be available by the end of the year ahead of its modular Mac Pro debut. While Apple didn’t share exactly what we might see in these new iMacs, one source believes it may have an idea about what to expect including other new hardware.

Good news folks. I am told, by a little bird, that the next iMac (to be released in late October) will be available with (up to) Intel E3-1285 v6 processor with 16 GB (upgradable to 32 or 64 GB) ECC memory. Faster NVMe SSD’s possibly up to 2 TB and AMD graphics to support VR and Pro apps. Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C gen 2 with… tada… a brand new keyboard.

Pike’s Universum (via MacRumors ) cites a “usually pretty accurate” source in sharing what the new iMacs could offer:

AMD graphics have previously been rumored along with the jump to Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C which would be expected. Could that new keyboard somehow offer Touch Bar features?

The source also claims Apple’s promised Apple branded pro displays will feature 8K resolution compared to today’s LG 5K resolution display:

Apple is also working on a 8K display for the next generation of Mac Pro’s, which by the way will be much more like a PC with the next generation EFI BIOS.

And for the Mac mini, which Apple briefly acknowledged this week, there’s this teaser:

The next Mac mini won’t be so mini anymore. Well. The top model that is.

If you missed the news at the start of the week, Apple made the current Mac Pro hardware better spec’d for the price and promised a new modular design will be available in the future.