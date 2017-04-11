Report: Apple’s Clips app hit a million downloads, peaked at no. 28 on U.S. App Store charts

Apple’s recently launched Clips video editing app managed to grab around a million downloads in its first four days on the App Store, that according to a report from TechCrunch using data complied by App Annie and Sensor Tower, two analytics companies that track app rankings.

The million downloads, as the report notes, is the high side of App Annie’s estimate of somewhere between 500,000 to 1,000,000 downloads. Over the weekend following a launch on Thursday last week, the approximately 1 million downloads didn’t allow it to crack the top 20 of the U.S. App Store’s Top Charts, with App Annie claiming the app peaked at no. 28.

The report notes that those numbers allowed it to beat Apple’s last standalone app for creators, Music Memos:

The day after its debut on Thursday, the app climbed to No. 28 in the App Store, its highest rank so far, per App Annie’s data. To put that in perspective, Apple’s Music Memos app – a fairly niche app aimed at musicians – reached No. 29 that day. Music Memos, we should note, no longer registers on the Top Overall Charts, as App Annie doesn’t track rankings below No. 1750. But according to data from two firms, Sensor Tower and App Annie, Clips already beat Music Memos in terms of downloads, if not rankings.

It didn’t, however, continue momentum into the weekend, falling from its high at no. 28 at launch to no. 53 as of today.

While the data only tracks the U.S. App Store charts specifically, the report does point out that the U.S. currently accounts for around a quarter of total users by downloads. “The U.S. is currently the largest market for Clips downloads (25% share), says App Annie, followed by China (roughly 16%), with Japan, Russia and Hong Kong rounding out the top five.”

The relatively low chart position for Clips is despite several large banners on the App Store and editor’s choice lists giving the app premium placement since launch.

For the users that have downloaded Clips, it’s so far averaging a 4 star rating. And the reviewers seem to agree the app offers promising & fun editing features even with a few UI kinks to work out.

