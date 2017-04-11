Hands-on: Incase Drone Pro Pack can replace both your drone case and MacBook backpack

Incase has a brand new collection of bags and cases launching this week designed specifically for carrying drones and drone accessories. My favorite in the collection is the Drone Pro Pack which is a full-blown backpack for DJI Phantom drones and everything you need to capture and edit aerial footage. In total there are four new drone bags in the collection:

Drone Pro Pack ($199.95)

Capture Sling Pack ($149.95)

Capture Side Bag ($79.95)

Drone Compression Case for DJI Mavic ($59.95)

I got to try out the new Incase Drone Pro Pack with my DJI Phantom 4 drone; hit the price links for details on the whole collection.

DJI provides a compact carrying case that fits the essentials for carrying and flying your drone, but it’s a handheld styrofoam case and not a full backpack. You need a separate bag if you’re bringing a MacBook or camera or even an iPad that you may use as a display.

Drone Pro Pack fits all of the above: DJI Phantom 4 drone, extra batteries, chargers, any size iPad, dSLR cameras and lenses, up to 15-inch MacBooks, and even more all in a backpack.

The trade-off is Drone Pro Pack is not as compact as a standalone carrying case, but the all-in-one approach is super practical. Over the weekend I packed Drone Pro Pack with my Phantom 4, iPad Pro, 15-inch MacBook Pro, and Sony a6500 camera and hopped on my bike to cycle to a takeoff point a few miles away from my house.

Drone Pro Pack comfortably fits everything you need to capture and edit aerial footage without tightly packing your gear. Just twist your blades off and tuck your drone inside, a velcro strap holds it in place, and multiple compartments accommodate spare batteries, chargers, cameras, and more.

A padded zip up section along the back fits iPads (or you can stow them in the main compartment) and MacBooks securely, and compartments on either side hold smaller accessories like your keys, iPhone, wallet, or spare batteries.

Drone Pro Pack is a bit taller and heftier than your typical laptop bag since Phantom series drones aren’t super compact, but the amount of padding and adjustability makes it a comfortable backpack even while hiking or outdoor cycling. A buckle optionally connects both straps across your chest too which I found super helpful during my ride; my load was heavier than usual, but I wasn’t distracted by adjusting straps at all.

One of my favorite things about Drone Pro Pack is leaving my Phantom 4 stowed away top down between flights and just popping the microSD card out to import footage and swapping batteries in between charges.

Drone Pro Pack is an excellent all-in-one drone carrying case and laptop/camera bag.

Drone Pro Pack isn’t cheap at $199.95, but it’s a top-notch, quality drone backpack that can replace both your backpack and drone carrying case for aerial flying adventures.

Drone Pro Pack and Drone Compression Case are available starting this week from Incase with Capture Sling Pack and Capture Side Bag available for pre-order. Learn more about Incase’s Drone Collection here.