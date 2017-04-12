Third-party Home app developer launching Mac version of Finances 2

Developer Matthias Hochgatterer released Finances 2 for iOS just over a month ago, and today the Mac version of Finances 2 is officially launching. Hochgatterer is the developer behind the excellent third-party HomeKit app called Home that launched before Apple’s version. Previously available as a limited public beta, Finances 2 is out now on the Mac App Store.

Here’s the full description:

Finances provides everything you need for your personal and business accounting. Record your transaction using a new kind double-entry bookkeeping system. This simple system doesn’t use credit and debit, and makes bookkeeping easier than ever. FEATURES – New kind of double-entry bookkeeping system – Multiple currencies support – Useful statistics to see where your money goes – Attach documents to transactions – Sync between all your devices using iCloud – Import transactions from CSV files – Export transactions as an HTML report – Backup your data as JSON file macOS Sierra READY – Full Screen and Split View: Use Finances side-by-side with another app in full screen – Touch ID: Secure your financial data with your fingerprint – Tabs: Browse between multiple journals in full screen

Finances 2 for Mac is priced at a special discount for launch at $24.99 on the Mac App Store. Finances 2 for iOS is available for $14.99 on the App Store as well and has a new update out today: