Third-party Home app developer releases Finances 2 for iOS + Mac public beta

Finances 2 is a new personal and business bookkeeping app for iOS and macOS from developer Matthias Hochgatterer. Prior to Finances 2, Hochgatterer created the excellent third-party HomeKit app Home before Apple’s version in iOS 10. Like his Home app, Finances 2 takes advantage of modern iOS technologies including 3D Touch, Spotlight integration, and Split View on the iPad.

Here’s the full description of the feature update list for Finances 2, which focuses on double-entry booking that wasn’t available in the original version:

Finances provides everything you need for your personal and business accounting. Record your transaction using a new kind double-entry bookkeeping system. This simple system doesn’t use credit and debit, and makes bookkeeping easier than ever. FEATURES – New kind of double-entry bookkeeping system – Multiple currencies support – Useful statistics to see where your money goes – Attach documents to transactions – Sync between all your device using iCloud – Import transactions from CSV files – Export transactions as an HTML report – Backup your data as JSON file – Support for iPhone and iPad (Universal app)

Finances 2 is well worth checking out if you’re looking for an alternative to clunky finance apps on the web, Mac, and iOS. Finances 2 is available for a limited time price of $9.99 on the App Store for both iPhone and iPad with one purchase.

A public beta version of the macOS release is also available today ahead of its official release soon. You can read more about how Finances 2 works here.