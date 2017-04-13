Final Cut Pro and iMovie for Mac updated with new improvements

Apple has released new updates for both Final Cut Pro and iMovie for macOS through the Mac App Store. iMovie version 10.1.5 for macOS includes a few bug fixes and improvements while Final Cut Pro’s update is a bit more detailed. Both Motion and Compressor have also received new improvement updates as well.

Here’s what’s new in iMovie:

What’s New in Version 10.1.5 • Fixes an issue which could add a red tint to video imported from some camcorders • Addresses an issue which prevented some videos shot on iPhone from appearing in the import window • Improves performance and stability

And here’s what has changed in Final Cut Pro:

What’s New in Version 10.3.3 • Ability to expand the width of the Inspector to view and adjust effect parameters • Fixes issues with updating older libraries • Faster redraw of audio waveforms when using clips that are being imported while recorded to disk • Diamond icon in the Timeline Index to show when the user has modified display of roles in the timeline • More color options in the Role Editor • Reveal in Browser correctly displays the location of the original clip in the browser • Support for Canon Log 3 and Sony S-Log3/S-Gamut3 log processing • Resolves an issue in which the viewer could occasionally disappear when exiting full screen • Resolves issues in which Share to DVD could become unresponsive • Improves font quality of DVD menu and chapter titles • Improves image quality when creating a DVD • Enhanced DVD User dialog messages with embedded links to documentation

Motion for Mac also has a new update:

What’s New in Version 5.3.2 • Fill filter lets you quickly fill an entire layer without requiring a separate layer and mask • Missing plug-ins are identified correctly when opening a project • Midtones are represented accurately when using the Color Balance filter • Improves stability when scaling shapes from or to zero • Improves stability when working with duplicated rigged filters and behaviors • Fixes a stability issue that could occur when using keyboard shortcuts while a keyframe is selected in the Keyframe Editor • Improves stability when moving the cursor across markers during playback

And Compressor for Mac as well:

What’s New in Version 4.3.2 • Command line options for monitoring job status • Dithering option adds noise to images to minimize distracting patterns such as color banding • Option when creating iTunes Store package to identify health warning text as required by Indian law • Improves watermark image quality • Support for animated PNG and animated GIF image sequences • Timecode filter is accurately displayed against drop-frame media • Fixes sync for audio transcoded to AC-3 • Resolves issues in which Share to DVD could become unresponsive • Improves font quality of DVD menu and chapter titles • Improves image quality when creating a DVD • Enhanced DVD User dialog messages with embedded links to documentation

iMovie for Mac is available for free on new Macs and $4.99 on the Mac App Store for older machines. Final Cut Pro is available for $299.99 on the Mac App Store, although Apple recently introduced an education bundle for $199 that also includes Logic and other pro apps.