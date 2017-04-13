Final Cut Pro and iMovie for Mac updated with new improvements

- Apr. 13th 2017 1:31 pm PT

Apple has released new updates for both Final Cut Pro and iMovie for macOS through the Mac App Store. iMovie version 10.1.5 for macOS includes a few bug fixes and improvements while Final Cut Pro’s update is a bit more detailed. Both Motion and Compressor have also received new improvement updates as well.

Here’s what’s new in iMovie:

What’s New in Version 10.1.5 • Fixes an issue which could add a red tint to video imported from some camcorders • Addresses an issue which prevented some videos shot on iPhone from appearing in the import window • Improves performance and stability

And here’s what has changed in Final Cut Pro:

What’s New in Version 10.3.3 • Ability to expand the width of the Inspector to view and adjust effect parameters • Fixes issues with updating older libraries • Faster redraw of audio waveforms when using clips that are being imported while recorded to disk • Diamond icon in the Timeline Index to show when the user has modified display of roles in the timeline • More color options in the Role Editor • Reveal in Browser correctly displays the location of the original clip in the browser • Support for Canon Log 3 and Sony S-Log3/S-Gamut3 log processing • Resolves an issue in which the viewer could occasionally disappear when exiting full screen • Resolves issues in which Share to DVD could become unresponsive • Improves font quality of DVD menu and chapter titles • Improves image quality when creating a DVD • Enhanced DVD User dialog messages with embedded links to documentation

Motion for Mac also has a new update:

What’s New in Version 5.3.2 • Fill filter lets you quickly fill an entire layer without requiring a separate layer and mask • Missing plug-ins are identified correctly when opening a project • Midtones are represented accurately when using the Color Balance filter • Improves stability when scaling shapes from or to zero • Improves stability when working with duplicated rigged filters and behaviors • Fixes a stability issue that could occur when using keyboard shortcuts while a keyframe is selected in the Keyframe Editor • Improves stability when moving the cursor across markers during playback

And Compressor for Mac as well:

What’s New in Version 4.3.2 • Command line options for monitoring job status • Dithering option adds noise to images to minimize distracting patterns such as color banding • Option when creating iTunes Store package to identify health warning text as required by Indian law • Improves watermark image quality • Support for animated PNG and animated GIF image sequences • Timecode filter is accurately displayed against drop-frame media • Fixes sync for audio transcoded to AC-3 • Resolves issues in which Share to DVD could become unresponsive • Improves font quality of DVD menu and chapter titles • Improves image quality when creating a DVD • Enhanced DVD User dialog messages with embedded links to documentation

iMovie for Mac is available for free on new Macs and $4.99 on the Mac App Store for older machines. Final Cut Pro is available for $299.99 on the Mac App Store, although Apple recently introduced an education bundle for $199 that also includes Logic and other pro apps.

