Apple now offers Final Cut, Logic, and other pro apps for $199 through education bundle

Apple is introducing a new education bundle for its professional creative apps that significantly discounts the entire collection. Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, and their companion apps can be purchased together through the bundle for $199…

The Pro Apps Bundle for Education is available on Apple’s education store starting today and includes Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, Motion 5, Compressor 4, and MainStage 3.

Apple’s education store is available to select customers:

Education pricing is available to college students, students accepted to college, parents buying for college students, faculty, homeschool teachers, and staff at all grade levels.

Apple says the new bundle offers access to redemption codes for the Mac App Store that unlock each app:

After purchasing the Pro Apps Bundle, you’ll receive an email with content codes that can be redeemed on the Mac App Store. Codes are usually delivered within one business day but may occasionally take longer.

For $199, the Pro Apps Bundle for Education unlocks Final Cut Pro X ($299.99), Logic Pro X ($199.99), Motion 5 ($49.99), Compressor 4 ($49.99), and MainStage 3 ($29.99), which saves educators and students $430 compared to purchasing each app individually.

Apple significantly updated Final Cut Pro X, its professional video editing software, back in October with new features and Touch Bar support on new MacBook Pros. 9to5Mac detailed 10 major new features in Apple’s latest Final Cut Pro update.

Logic Pro X, Apple’s professional audio editing app, delivered a major update with new features and customizable Touch Bar support last month. For information on getting started with Logic Pro X, check out 9to5Mac’s Logic Pros series for tips and tutorials.