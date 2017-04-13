New iPhone 8 report & renders claim in-screen Touch ID, 4mm bezels, ‘invisible’ front camera, more

Earlier today, leaked schematics depicted the possibility of the iPhone 8 featuring the Touch ID sensor on the back as Apple faces difficulty integrating it into the display. Now, however, an unverified report from iDropNews claims that Apple is testing two different prototypes: one with Touch ID on the front and another with the sensor on the back. The report also offers up a few additional details…

The report, citing Foxconn sources, claims that despite two prototypes still being in testing, it’s “highly-likely” that Apple will ship the model with Touch ID integrated into the display. Touch ID embedded into the display is expected to be one of the highlight features of the iPhone 8, but recent reports had casted doubt as to whether or not Apple would be able to pull it off.

Additionally, today’s report claims that the iPhone 8 will feature 4mm bezels around the entire front side of the display. The display itself is said to be “2.5 countered glass,” which essentially means that there is a slight curvature around the edges. The back of the device is said to feature the same glass design.

In terms of overall size, this report claims that the iPhone 8 will feature a 5.8-inch display with the same dimensions as the iPhone 7, corroborating earlier reports. There’s also said to be a “large power button featuring two points of contact.”

Lastly, today’s report claims that the front-facing camera will be “invisible” and “hidden underneath the display.” This is something that we haven’t heard before, but falls in line with the bezel-less design.

Front-facing Touch ID beneath the display.

4mm bezels around the entire edge of the device.

2.5D contoured glass on the front and back of the device surrounded by a metal frame.

Wireless charging.

Same dimensions as the iPhone 7.

5.8″ OLED display.

“Invisible” front-facing camera hidden underneath the display.

Large power button featuring two points of contact. Reason unknown.

As with a lot of iPhone 8 rumors, however, this should be taken with a grain/heap of salt. It’s hard to know just what direction Apple plans to take with the iPhone 8 this year, and it’s likely that the company itself hasn’t even nailed down a specific path.

To go along with its report, iDropNews also has a new set of renders depicting the bezel-less contoured design, the “invisible” front-facing camera, and more. What do you think of these renders? Let us know down in the comments.