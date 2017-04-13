Swift University opens course for writing Android apps in Apple’s language

A new development learning course based in Italy claims to be the first of its kind to let you program for Android … using Apple’s Swift developer language.

Apple open-sourced Swift shortly after its introduction a few years ago, and we’ve seen efforts to enable Swift developers to easily create Android apps before.

The new course promises to let you develop apps for both iPhone and Android by sharing code written in Swift.

By attending this course you learn how to program for Android App written in Swift language, thanks to which you can easily perform the porting of iOS on Android projects and / or develop multi-platform App. This course is suitable for those who are already a Java programmer, C #, Objective-C, Swift, etc etc and want to develop in Swift App for Android. Topics are updated to the latest version Android.

The first three-day course is set to start at the end of next month and cost €599 to attend.