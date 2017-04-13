TigerVPN protects your data and more w/ a $25 lifetime subscription

From 9to5Toys Specials:

VPN access has been in the news lately, given President Trump’s decision to overturn the highly controversial internet privacy law late last month that allows ISPs to sell your browsing history if they see fit.

There are a number of reasons to consider using a VPN for your personal devices at home and now is the time to make the jump if you haven’t already. Aside from encrypting your movements on the internet, it can also provide flexibility and the benefit of bypassing geography-based restrictions from popular services like Netflix or YouTube.

9to5Toys Specials is currently offering a lifetime subscription to TigerVPN for $24.65 when promo code TIGER15 is applied during checkout. That’s an extra 15% off the already low sale price. This sale is only slated to run for another four days.

TigerVPN Details: