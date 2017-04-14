9to5Toys Lunch Break: Withings Activité Smartwatch $83, LG 49-inch UHDTV $579, Elago Apple Watch Stand $10, more

- Apr. 14th 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Withings Activité Steel Smartwatch for $83 shipped

LG’s latest 49-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV is $579

Elago’s adorable W3 Apple Watch Stand is back under $10

Apple 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air now $940 shipped

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar: $2,070 ($329 savings)

Apple’s 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro + Touch Bar $1,750 (Reg. $1,999)

Award-Winning PDF Expert 2 for Mac: $25 (Orig. $60)

Apple iPhone SE 32GB pre-paid, no contract for $200 (Reg. $399)

Apple iPhone 6 32GB off-contract for $200 at Boost Mobile

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 32GB (cert. refurb) down to $380 shipped

BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $130 at Amazon and Best Buy

The Howler iOS adventure-puzzler free for first time in years (Reg. $1)

Review: Perfect Apple Watch case for Nike+ bands, 50% off deal

Review: MUJJO Leather/Wool Sleeves keep your MacBook protected in style

 

9to5Rewards: Brydge iPad Keyboards provide serious productivity on-the-go [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Aukey’s mini drone is great for beginner pilots: $21

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

RIVER hopes to be your ultimate mobile power and recharge station

House of Marley’s Stir It Up sustainably-crafted record player

Dagadam is the Smart Watch for AI Notifications on iOS and Android

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Nest 3rd Gen. Learning Thermostat in two colors $219 shipped

Tile Slim 8-Pack at Amazon is down to $130 (Reg. $180)

Dell’s Color Laser All-in-One Printer w/ AirPrint is down to $130

Guides

Deals

Deals

View THe Guide