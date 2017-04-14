9to5Toys Lunch Break: Withings Activité Smartwatch $83, LG 49-inch UHDTV $579, Elago Apple Watch Stand $10, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Withings Activité Steel Smartwatch for $83 shipped
LG’s latest 49-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV is $579
Elago’s adorable W3 Apple Watch Stand is back under $10
Apple 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air now $940 shipped
Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar: $2,070 ($329 savings)
Apple’s 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro + Touch Bar $1,750 (Reg. $1,999)
Award-Winning PDF Expert 2 for Mac: $25 (Orig. $60)
Apple iPhone SE 32GB pre-paid, no contract for $200 (Reg. $399)
Apple iPhone 6 32GB off-contract for $200 at Boost Mobile
Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 32GB (cert. refurb) down to $380 shipped
BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $130 at Amazon and Best Buy
The Howler iOS adventure-puzzler free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Hyperburner iOS space racer free (Reg. $3)
- LVL 3D puzzler gets very first price drop: $1 (Reg. $2)
- WikiLinks Smart Wikipedia Reader for iOS now available free
- Native Instruments iOS apps from $1: Traktor DJ, iMaschine 2, more
- Legend of Skyfish iOS/Android action-adventure hits lowest price ever: $1
- Play Star Wars Pinball 5 on iOS for free (Reg. $5)
Review: Perfect Apple Watch case for Nike+ bands, 50% off deal
Review: MUJJO Leather/Wool Sleeves keep your MacBook protected in style
9to5Rewards: Brydge iPad Keyboards provide serious productivity on-the-go [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Aukey’s mini drone is great for beginner pilots: $21
- Huawei Watch Stainless Steel w/ Black Leather Strap $165 (Amazon all-time low)
- Fast & Furious Ultimate Blu-ray Collection $28 in today’s Gold Box
- CoBattery iPhone 7 charging case $59 (Orig. $79) and more smartphone accessories from $13
- ESPN magazine with digital access: 2 yrs for $8 shipped + more
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi Official Teaser released! Watch it now!
- Daily Deals: SanDisk Ultra 32GB Micro USB Flash Drive $10, more
- J.Crew Spring must-haves for 30% off, including sale items
- Smartphone Accessories: Eleclover Emergency Solar Charger/Radio $18, more
- Games/Apps: Mario Maker 3DS $30, Skyrim SE $25, Nioh $40, iOS freebies, more
- Huawei Honor 8 32GB Android Smartphone + bundled accessories $240
- Levi’s is ready for Festival Season w/ 30% off sitewide
- Bose unveils Revolve 360-degree Bluetooth Speaker made from solid aluminum
- Nvidia hosting Spring Sale for Shield devices, offering up to 66% off select games
- Smith & Wesson Oasis Linerlock Knife for $7 shipped
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
RIVER hopes to be your ultimate mobile power and recharge station
House of Marley’s Stir It Up sustainably-crafted record player
Dagadam is the Smart Watch for AI Notifications on iOS and Android
- DJI Phantom 4 Advanced brings updated specs, better camera
- Nintendo Direct Highlights: Splatoon 2, ARMS, Pikmin, new amiibo [Videos]
- Logitech’s new Z537 Bluetooth Speaker System promises to give your Mac booming audio
- The Copenhagen Wheel adds electric motor and smart features to any bicycle
- NBA Playgrounds drops next month for Switch, PS4, Xbox One + new trailers
- Walmart will begin discounting products you choose to pick up in-store
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 debut trailer leaks, watch it right here while you can
- Sony announces super thin $700 e-paper tablet
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy releases in August w/ 10+ hour campaign
- Misfit’s Flare is a low cost fitness tracker that doesn’t skip out on functionality
- Under Armour SpeedForm Record Equipped shoes takes fitness to a new level
- Gorillaz launch new AR/VR app to host largest ever listening party
- The KERUO L7 smart pocket projector puts the big screen in the palm of your hands
- Anker takes the wraps off new slim iPhone 7 battery case with Lightning port access
- Teodoor offers full smart lock functionality in the ‘world’s smallest package’
- Kniterate is a smart 3D printer for the aspiring tailor
- Ford’s smart crib will get your infant to sleep without having to take a night drive
- Play Elder Scrolls Online for free on PS4, Xbox One, Mac/PC
- Knomo’s water-resistant LiveFree bag offers wireless charging on the go
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Nest 3rd Gen. Learning Thermostat in two colors $219 shipped
Tile Slim 8-Pack at Amazon is down to $130 (Reg. $180)
Dell’s Color Laser All-in-One Printer w/ AirPrint is down to $130
- TigerVPN protects your data and more w/ a $25
- Withings Activité Steel Smartwatch for $83
- Best ways to use your Tax Refund
- Belkin 6-outlet 600J Power Strip $5 at Amazon
- 12-pack Fujitsu 2250mAh AA Rechargeable Batteries $24
- Etekcity 5-pack Wireless Remote Control Outlets: $21.50
- Tablo 2 DVR Tuner for HDTV w/ Wi-Fi for $167 (Reg. $199)
- Patagonia Web Specials Sale has up to 50% off
- Monopoly Game of Thrones Edition back down to $36
- Koogeek HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi light switch $34
- SkyBell HD Wi-Fi video doorbell is down to $149
- Anker 3-pack MFi PowerLine Lightning Cables $20, more
- best-selling 50-mile Amplified HDTV Antenna $20
- Nordstrom’s Clear the Rack Event 25% off all clearance
- Google Express free six-month trial
- Black Mountain Heavy Duty Dip Station for $49
- Papa Johns offers 50% Off Regular Pizzas
- Buy One, Get One Free Slurpees at 7-Eleven
- Michelin Windshield Wipers: 2 for $20
- Oral-B Pro iOS-Connected Toothbrush $100
- Jiffy Lube Gift Card 20% off: $60 for $48
- Harman Kardon HK 3700 A/V Receiver (cert. refurb) for $145
- Get Curious George Seasons 1-9 in HD for just $10 a season
- Create your own custom Xbox One Wireless Controller for $65
- Get 25% off Nike styles at Macy’s for men, women, and kids
- ‘The Age of Innocence’ Kindle eBook for free w/ Audible
- Olala 6000mAh Power Bank w/ MFi Lightning Cable $15, more
- Garmin Vivofit 2 Bluetooth Fitness Wristband $40,more
- Petcube Play w/ 1080p video, audio & built-in laser $142
- Inferno is the the $1 HD iTunes Movie Rental of the Week
- True Religion offers 30% off entire purchase + free shipping
- Staedtler Fineliner Adult Coloring Book Pens $19 + more
- Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard goes to $60 at Amazon
- Google Home + Philips Hue Smart Lighting Kit bundle for $266
- Best Online Fashion Discounts for Students in 2017