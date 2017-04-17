Apple will still be here in 2075, says Woz, as original Apple I garage team get together

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has told USA Today that Apple will still be around in 2075 – alongside Google and Facebook.

Apple will be around a long time, like IBM (which was founded in 1911). Look at Apple’s cash ($246.1 billion, as of the end of its last fiscal quarter). It can invest in anything. It would be ridiculous to not expect them to be around (in 2075). The same goes for Google and Facebook.

He made the prediction ahead of the Silicon Valley Comic Con, whose theme is ‘The Future of Humanity: Where Will We Be in 2075?’ and said that he and Steve Jobs made that assumption from the start …

He told USA Today that when they founded the company, they both assumed it would last forever.

Earlier, Woz was reunited with the original team which built the first Apple I computers in Steve Job’s garage (above). The get-together happened at the Living Computers: Museum + Labs in Seattle, to celebrate a new exhibit covering the first two decades of what was then the Apple Computer Company.

The exhibition includes an Apple I computer which visitors can use.

Also present was Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. Amazingly, the event was the first time Allen and Woz had ever met.

The museum also reunited the first Apple employees and founders of the Homebrew Computer Club, below.

You can see some photos of the exhibits, along with the meeting between Paul Allen and Woz, below.

The museum can be found at 2245 First Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98134.