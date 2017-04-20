Comcast rolling out promised Apple Pay bill payments on iPhone for Xfinity customers

Earlier this year Apple CEO Tim Cook shared that Comcast is introducing bill payments via Apple Pay, and today an update to Comcast’s Xfinity account management app is rolling out with the new feature.

Comcast says the new Apple Pay bill payment feature is rolling out over the next few weeks so all customers may not see it just yet, but version 1.24.0 of the cable company’s Xfinity My Account app for iPhone includes the new feature.

This means Comcast customers can pay for cable and Internet bills conveniently and securely using Touch ID and tokenization through Apple Pay as an alternative to entering and saving credit card information online or mailing in payments the old-fashioned way.

Check out the full release notes below:

What’s New in Version 1.24.0 · You can now easily pay your bill using Apple Pay. We’ll be rolling this out to all customers over the next few weeks. · We’ve updated the payment confirmation screen to include more details. · New push notifications have been added for Tech ETA to let you know exactly where your tech is. · Other minor enhancements and bug fixes

Xfinity My Account is available for free on the App Store.

Thanks Chase!