Nvidia releases updated Pascal Web Driver to fix Night Shift issues on macOS Sierra 10.12.4

An updated version of the Nvidia Pascal Web Driver for macOS has been released. Version 378.05.05.05f02, which supersedes the previous 378.05.05.05f01 release, includes a fix for those experiencing issues with Night Shift on macOS Sierra 10.12.4.

With the initial Pascal Web Driver release, Night Shift did not work properly on GPU-connected external displays. In my experience, only the mouse cursor seemed to be influenced when enabling Night Shift, while the remainder of the display stayed the same.

This latest update fixes that issue, and I can confirm that it works. If you’re using an eGPU enclosure, you will need to run goalque’s script again to update to the new driver successfully. Otherwise, if you’re running a Mac Pro or a Hackintosh, you can manually download the drivers directly from Nvidia.

To learn more about what Pascal compatibility with macOS Sierra brings to the table, be sure to catch our latest walkthrough featuring a 2016 13-inch MacBook Pro + GTX 1080 Ti eGPU setup.

