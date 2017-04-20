Overcast podcast app updated with Apple Watch playback

Popular third-party podcast app Overcast this evening has been updated with Apple Watch support. The update bumps the app to version 3.1 and comes as improved Apple Watch support has been one of the most oft-requested features for the app…

The update was pushed to Overcast this evening and allows users to sync podcast downloads to their Apple Watch. In order to do so, users simply head to the “Queue Menu” and choose the “Send to Watch” option.

Standalone Apple Watch playback! In any downloaded episode’s Queue menu (⁺≡), select “Send to Watch”. Pending transfers show in Downloads screen.

Apple itself recently rebranded its own podcasts app from iTunes Podcasts to Apple Podcasts. The company is expected to be overhauling its podcasts efforts, but specifics are unclear at this point.

Overcast is available on the App Store for free, with an optional in-app purchase for $9.99.