Apple notifying WWDC 2017 scholarship applicants of award status

Apple has started alerting WWDC 2017 scholarship applicants of their award status ahead of the developer conference scheduled for June. WWDC scholarship winners receive free access to the conference which usually has a $1599 ticket cost for entry.

This year Apple’s application process included a stronger emphasis on using Apple’s Swift Playgrounds app rather than supplying a finished app. Apple has also expanded the scholarship program to cover both the cost of entry for everyone and travel accommodations for some as well as lodging for the first time.

WWDC is scheduled to kick off on Monday, June 5 in San Jose, California near Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino. Apple has held its developer conference in San Francisco since WWDC began selling out, however, so the location marks a major change for the event.

Winning applicants must respond by April 28 to accept the WWDC scholarship. Applicants who did not receive the award this year are also being notified today.

Apple is expected to introduce iOS 11, macOS 10.13, tvOS 11, and watchOS 4 at WWDC 2017. Stay tuned for full coverage ahead of the conference.