Apple acknowledges earlier iCloud subscription errors, says everything has been resolved

Earlier this week, some iCloud users noticed that the $0.99/mo 50 GB and $2.99/mo 200 GB iCloud plans had seemingly disappeared. Furthermore, some users received emails informing them that their 50GB or 100GB plan had been discontinued. While the issues eventually resolved themselves, Apple today has sent out an email to affected customers offering a bit more insight…

In today’s email, Apple explains that the emails sent out earlier this week were sent in error and that there have been no changes to iCloud storage plans. Furthermore, the company confirms that all iCloud plans will continue to renew as normal.

Full text of the email:

Dear ___, You recently received an email incorrectly stating that your iCloud storage plan has been discontinued. Your 200GB iCloud storage plan is not affected and will continue to renew automatically. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you have any questions, please contact us. Regards, Apple Support

While the email does assure users that nothing is happening to their iCloud plans, it doesn’t really offer up any reasoning as to how the problem occurred in the first place. When the issue first emerged earlier this week, there was confusion as to what exactly was happening. Some users were told that their iCloud plan had been canceled, while others faced difficulties managing their plan and iCloud data. Additionally, some users were told that they must update their payment information to avoid renewal issues.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that all of the confusion was caused by an error and iCloud plans will stay the same. Did you face any issues with your iCloud subscription this week? If so, have the issues been resolved? Let us know down in the comments.