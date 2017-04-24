Latest ‘bug’ causes iOS to crash when certain Control Center options selected

Every so often, weird bugs emerge in iOS that cause the operating to crash or restart when a certain string of actions are performed. Now, a new “bug” has emerged that causes iOS to freeze and re-spring, but don’t expect it to become a major problem or for Apple to even address it…

First noted by Italian site AmiciApple, this bug appears to work with iOS versions as recent as the latest iOS 10.3.2 beta. The issue stems from Control Center and while incredibly unrealistic for accidental occurrences, it’s still worth noting.

Here’s what you have to do: pull up Control Center, simultaneously select one option from the bottom bar (Alarm Clock, Calculator, or Camera), Night Shift, and AirDrop. You have to use three fingers to tap them all at once and it may take a few times to actually work.

What will happen is your device will freeze for a few seconds, then it should automatically “re-spring” and everything will return to normal. In some cases, however, it doesn’t automatically re-spring and you’ll have to manually reboot your device completely.

As you can probably tell in the below video and with the prior instructions, something like this isn’t likely to occur accidentally. In most cases, it will likely occur when a user sets out to do it to their device or to a friend’s device.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a bug like this. The most infamous occurrence was back in 2015 when the “effective power” text made the rounds and caused a device to reboot when received. The next year, certain links in Safari caused iOS altogether to crash. Earlier this year, another less severe “effective power”-type text started to make the rounds, but didn’t explode to the level of “effective power” bug.

Watch the video below for a look at how this “bug” exactly occurs. Again, it’s not severe in any way, shape, or form, but it’s always interesting to see how these odd issues occur.

Are you able to reproduce the crashing? Let us know in the comments and let us know what device and operating system you are using.