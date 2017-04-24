Sling TV’s cloud DVR feature comes to Apple TV

Sling TV has slowly been expanding access to its cloud DVR feature starting with its Android and Roku apps. Now Sling TV is announcing that its Apple TV app is next to gain the cloud DVR feature.

The feature allows subscribers to program and record live TV from supported channels for watching on-demand just like DVR services for traditional cable TV. Sling TV differs from traditional cable TV with its over-the-top streaming live TV service.

Cloud DVR through Sling TV is available as a $5/month add-on for subscribers on Apple TV starting today. The monthly add-on fee provides up to 50 hours of recorded content from supported channels. Recorded content can also be paused and supports fast-forwarding and rewinding during playback.

Sling TV is describing cloud DVR as a ‘First Look’ preview add-on for now with these features:

Watch anytime, anywhere – Record your favorite programs and watch whenever you want across all Amazon Fire TVs and Fire tablets, Android mobile devices, Android TVs, Apple TVs, Roku streaming players and Roku TVs. AirTV Player is not currently compatible with Cloud DVR.

– Record your favorite programs and watch whenever you want across all Amazon Fire TVs and Fire tablets, Android mobile devices, Android TVs, Apple TVs, Roku streaming players and Roku TVs. AirTV Player is not currently compatible with Cloud DVR. Conflict-free recording – Record multiple programs simultaneously, and forget about recording conflicts.

– Record multiple programs simultaneously, and forget about recording conflicts. Keep recordings as long as you want – With Sling TV, your recordings won’t expire as long as you remain a Sling TV subscriber with Cloud DVR.

– With Sling TV, your recordings won’t expire as long as you remain a Sling TV subscriber with Cloud DVR. Auto-managed recordings– Sling TV will make room for new recordings by deleting your old recordings as you reach capacity, starting with your oldest ‘watched’ recording, so you can binge on your new favorite show.

Earlier this month Sling TV also gained Showtime as an optional add-on for subscribers, and the service is one of a few providers that supports Apple’s Single Sign-On feature on iOS 10 and tvOS 10.

Sling TV plans start at $20/month for access to live streaming TV.