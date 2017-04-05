Sling TV gains Showtime add-on as AT&T bundles HBO with unlimited data plans

Sling TV announced today that it will be begin offering Showtime as an add-on channel for subscribers. The monthly rate when bundled with Sling TV’s live video streaming service is competitive to Showtime’s standalone option. While Sling TV is expanding its channel lineup, AT&T is using free access to HBO to promote its new unlimited data plans.

Sling TV announced the addition of Showtime to its lineup as an add-on channel today:

Now, you can add SHOWTIME channels to your Sling TV service through the new SHOWTIME premium for $10 per month, bringing you live content and nearly 2,000 on-demand titles, including award-winning shows like “Billions,” “Homeland” and “Shameless,” blockbuster movies and more.

Showtime access through Sling TV includes eight different channels including Showtime 2 and Showtime Women. The $10/month rate for access to live channel streaming compares to Showtime’s $11/month standalone, on-demand plan.

As for AT&T, the carrier will begin including access to HBO for free starting tomorrow for unlimited data plan subscribers:

Beginning April 6, AT&T* will include HBO as part of the AT&T Unlimited PlusSM wireless plan, making this our best plan ever for unlimited entertainment. Both new and existing customers on this plan will automatically get award-winning HBO included.

AT&T breaks down how the new promotion works for various subscribers:

If you currently subscribe to HBO through an AT&T video service – DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW or U-verse TV – HBO will now be included for no additional charge.

If you subscribe to an AT&T video service but not HBO, you’ll automatically receive access to the premium HBO channels as part of your wireless plan.

If you don’t subscribe to an AT&T video service, you can access your HBO content through the DIRECTV NOW and HBO Go apps.

You can read the full announcement here for all the fine print, and check out our comparison and all the new unlimited data plans here.