Apple’s Single Sign-on feature for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV adds new TV provider

Apple has added an additional TV provider to its list of partners supporting its Single Sign-on feature for iOS 10 and tvOS 10. Cable ONE joins ten other providers that let customers authenticate once through the Settings app to access content in paid video apps.

The full list of TV provider partners now includes these eleven providers:

Cable ONE

CenturyLink Prism

DIRECTV

Dish

GTA

GVTC Communications

Hawaiian Telcom

Hotwire

MetroCast

Service Electric Cablevision

Sling TV

Big name TV providers like Comcast and Verizon are still not yet supported. Single Sign-on also requires paid video apps to add support for the feature on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Apple currently points to these apps on iOS and tvOS as updated for SSO:

ABC (iOS and tvOS)

A&E (iOS only)

Bravo Now (tvOS only)

DIRECTV (iOS only)

Disney Channel (iOS and tvOS)

Disney Junior (iOS and tvOS)

Disney XD (iOS and tvOS)

E! Now (tvOS only)

Freeform (iOS only)

FXNOW (tvOS)

Hallmark Channel Everywhere (iOS and tvOS)

History (iOS only)

Lifetime (iOS only)

NBC (tvOS only)

Syfy Now (tvOS only)

Telemundo Now (tvOS only)

USA NOW (tvOS only)

Watch HGTV (iOS and tvOS)

Watch Food Network (iOS and tvOS)

Watch Cooking Channel (iOS and tvOS)

Watch DIY (iOS and tvOS)

Watch Travel Channel (iOS and tvOS)

Earlier this week, ESPN and WatchESPN apps both gained support for Apple’s Single Sign-on feature as well.

Single Sign-on launched late last year alongside Apple’s new TV app on iOS and tvOS. Apple’s TV app integrates with iTunes and paid video apps from various channels and services including Hulu.

Separately, Apple is rumored to be developing a scripted TV series intended for Apple Music subscribers. Beats by Dre co-founder Dr. Dre is said to be involved in one series, while Apple has publicly shared plans to bring a version of the popular Carpool Karaoke series to Apple Music soon.