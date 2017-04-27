B&O launches its most portable Bluetooth speaker: leather, aluminum & tap controls

Danish hifi manufacturer Bang & Olufsen has launched its most portable Bluetooth speaker to date: the P2 …

The company claims that, despite its diminutive size, it delivers the sound quality you’d expect from a B&O speaker. There are also no compromises on look and feel.

It comes in premium materials such as pearl-blasted aluminium and real leather, with customizable and intuitive control features via Beoplay App and, despite its minimal footprint, renowned Bang & Olufsen sound engineers have packed Beoplay P2 with power and stamina to punch out the rich, clear and crisp sound that you would expect from a B&O PLAY speaker.

To maintain a sleek appearance, there is just a single control: a power button on the back. Everything else is controlled through your iPhone, or by a mix of taps and shakes. If that sounds potentially confusing, the companion app allows you to customize the meaning of each gesture so you can assign ones that make sense to you.

The P2 is based on the earlier and larger Beoplay A1, using the same tweeter and a ‘similar’ mid-woofer.

The speaker delivers a claimed 10-hour battery-life, is splash-resistant and offers USB-C charging. It’s available from today, priced at $169, in a choice of black, white and blue.