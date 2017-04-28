9to5Rewards: Status Audio’s CB-1 Closed Back Studio Monitors [Giveaway]

This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is Brooklyn, NY-based Status Audio, a company with the mission of making premium, high-quality headphones and studio monitors without the branding and inflated price tag of competitors.

The company has two pairs of its extremely well-reviewed CB-1 Closed Back Studio Monitors (pictured above and below) to give away to 9to5Mac readers this week.

The over-ear CB-1 Closed Back Studio Monitors with 50 mm drivers (Reg. $99) are built for professional studio use and have been getting all-around great reviews from users. They come with both a coiled cable and extended-length straight cable that are detachable and stay snuggly connected when in use with a keyed locking mechanism. More tech specs on the company’s site.

Meet the new studio workhorse. Designed for audio professionals who make their living with their craft and demand absolute sonic neutrality and the utmost clarity… 50 mm drivers reproduce audio without additive bass, mid-range, or highs. A neutral sound signature for professional monitoring… Innovative ear-pads bolster the area behind the ears, relieving the inward pressure characteristic of many studio headphones. Perfect for those long sessions…

