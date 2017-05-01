Logitech launches Slim Folio keyboard case with four-year battery life for new 2017 iPad

Apple’s recently released 5th-generation iPad is receiving a new third-party keyboard courtesy of Logitech. The Slim Folio is a Bluetooth-enabled keyboard that snaps onto the new 2017 9.7-inch iPad to enable more efficient typing.

But the most compelling thing about Logitech’s iPad keyboard case is its battery life. Thanks the implementation of power-sipping Bluetooth Low Energy, Logitech states that the unit’s coin cell batteries can last up to four years with two hours of daily usage. Depending on how you use your iPad, that could mean that you’ll never have to worry about the Slim Folio’s Keyboard for the lifetime of iPad ownership.

The best wireless keyboard for the Mac?

Configured with what Logitech is labeling as a laptop-like layout, the Slim Folio features large keys that are well-spaced and stretched from edge to edge. There’s also a full row of iOS-centric shortcut keys at the top of the keyboard for quick access to often-used functions.

Product dimensions:

Height: 9.76-inches

Width: 7.17-inches

Depth: 0.79-inches

Weight (incl. battery): 0.96 pounds

Although I’ve yet to go hands-on with the Slim Folio (our review unit should be arriving soon), the press photos make it appear as if there is a decent amount of key travel to be found on the keyboard.

The Slim Folio is also, for all intents and purposes, a case. The iPad snaps into the Slim Folio’s shell casing, and provides a flexible stand that utilizes magnets to lock your device into an ideal typing position. Logitech even says that it works well when placed in your lap, although that traditionally hasn’t been a strong point of folio cases in general.

At under a pound, the Slim Folio will be noticeable, but likely won’t add enough weight and bulk to be a significant hinderance to travel and everyday usage. The $99 price point of the Slim Folio means that you could get a full on laptop replacement device for less than $430 when factoring in the cost of an entry-level iPad.

All of the bullet points are nice, but it’s the battery life that has me the most intrigued. Apparently there is no charging necessary with this case. The user-replaceable coin cell batteries provide enough power to keep going for years.

Logitech says that the Slim Folio will launch this month, and comes with a 1-year warranty in the United States. Once we get our hands on one, we’ll post a hands-on video review that clearly spells out the Slim Folio’s features, along with its pluses and minuses.

Do you currently own a new 9.7-inch iPad? Would you consider adding a keyboard case like Logitech’s Slim Folio?