Latest iPhone 8 renders imagine the potential of rumored ‘function area’

While we’re still a few months away from the official announcement of the iPhone 8, the reports and renders are already pouring in. Now, iDropNews has shared its latest set of renders, this time focusing on showing the full potential of the rumored function area…

KGI was first to report on the iPhone 8’s function area earlier this year, noting that it was possible thanks to the bezel-less design of the device. While the iPhone 8 is expected to come in at around 5.8-inches, the the usable display real estate will be around 5.15-inches thanks to the function area.

The function area is expected to offer features such as dynamic buttons, similar to that of the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro. For instance, the function area could show media controls, accept/decline buttons for calls, sharing options in Safari, and much more. The renders also saw things such as editing tools in the Photos app being moved to the function area

Today’s renders depict show just what those options would look like. They also show Touch ID being placed in the function area, which is a possibility. At this point, however, it doesn’t seem like even Apple has made up its mind about where the Touch ID sensor will be located this year. Nevertheless, the function area is one of the potential destinations and it’s neat to see what it could look like there.

These renders are based on previous leaks, such as schematics, that have been somewhat sketchy, as well as reports from various outlets that have outlined specific design qualities such as the bezel-less display and glass build.

More than anything, these renders show how well the nearly bezel-less design lends itself to the implementation of a function area. Of course, one thing you have to wonder is how exactly the Home button would factor into all of this as it’s not shown in some of these latest renders and is crucial to navigation.

What do you think of these renders? Would you benefit from the function area if features such as these were included? Let us know what you think down in the comments.